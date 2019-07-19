‘Live Bat Chat’ tonight at Lava Beds
A “Live Bat Chat,” at Lava Beds National Monument will offer a close-up encounter with these fascinating creatures of the night at 9 p.m. Friday, July 19 at the Campground Amphitheater, according to a news release.
Park rangers will kick off the evening with a brief talk discussing the importance of bats to agriculture, their unique biological traits, and the methods used to monitor population trends. A live bat trapping and observation session will follow, allowing park visitors to meet the bats in our neighborhood. If the research team gets lucky at the nets, participants will have the opportunity to observe several bat species as measured and safely released. In addition, park rangers will share acoustic monitoring equipment that analyzes bat vocalizations in real-time, letting visitors see and hear the echolocation calls of wild bats as they fly past, and recognize the species.
Visitors are advised to bring water, a flashlight or headlamp (one that includes a red light setting is best), and a camp chair, if desired. Plan to stay from 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 hours for the best chance of seeing wild bats.
For more information, call the park at 530-667-8100.
Spring Creek Kayak Tours offered at Collier
Kayak tours of Spring Creek at Collier Memorial State Park are offered through September, according to a news release.
The tours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for $25 per person. All gear is provided. Participants are asked to arrive at the Spring Creek Day Use Area 20 minutes before the tours begin.
For more information, and to register, visit store.oregonstateparks.org and click on “tours/events.”
Upcoming events at Collier Memorial State Park:
n A Log Truck Show will be hosted by the park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Trucks will be on display at the Collier Logging Museum.
n A Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstration will be given by Ranger Carol from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at site A16 in the Collier Campground. The evening’s treat will be a Mountain Man Breakfast to sample.
n Logging Museum tours are offered at 11 a.m. Sundays through Wednesdays. Meet the park’s host, Ed, at the cookhouse for a tour.
n On Fridays through Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., hands-on activities about features of the park will be offered. Children completing three or more self-guided activities will earn a junior ranger badge. The Jr. Beaver Lodge is located near the gate of the logging museum at 46000 Highway 97.
For more information, call the park at 541-783-2471 Ext. 24.
Klamath Lake Land Trust hikes:
The Klamath Lake Land Trust is offering the following excursions. To register, and for more information, visit klamathlakelandtrust.org, call 541-884-1053 or email info@klamathlakelandtrust.org.
Ranger Springs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. See Ranger Springs gush from the ground, surrounded by wildflowers. Total distance is 6 miles with elevation gain and loss.
Caledonia Woodlands: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Take a gentle walk through a mature white oak woodland, with views of Upper Klamath Lake. Learn about local history of the site, hang up birdhouses and enjoy a picnic lunch.