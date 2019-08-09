Klamath Trails Alliance meeting today
Klamath Trails Alliance will have its August trail meeting Friday, Aug. 9, according to a news release. The meeting will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the South Portal Building, 205 Riverside Drive.
Participants are encouraged to come for all or part of the meeting. To join KTA’s meetup group for upcoming trail maintenance days, visit meetup.com/Klamath-Trails-Alliance-Meetup.
Tree identification walk Saturday on the Link
A free interpretive walk to help people identify trees native to the Klamath Basin will be at 10 a.m. Saturday on the Link River Trail, according to a news release.
The walk will begin at the north trail head near the Fremont Bridge on Lakeshore Drive, cover about 1 mile on level ground and may last up to one and a half hours.
“The list of trees to be identified include pine, fir, spruce, oak, ash, and aspen,” said museum manager Todd Kepple.
Collier to host Art in the Park event Saturday
Collier Memorial State Park and Logging Museum will host Art in the Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
Artists will be able to choose a location within the Logging Museum for inspiration and a space to create.
All forms of art are welcome: painting, crafting, quilting, basket-weaving, rug hooking, spinning, pottery, music, dance, cooking, storytelling, carving etc. Artists will bring their completed items to the Cookhouse area at 2 p.m. for display for the public. A people’s choice vote will occur at 3 p.m. This is a free event. Artists will need to provide their own materials to create their art, and keep their piece.
Artist registration is available at colliermu.wufoo.com/forms/art-in-the-park.
Northern Paiute intertribal storyteller Ralph Watah will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. Kids craft activities will be provided by the park from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for free.
For more information, call the park at 541-783-2471. Collier Memorial State Park is 30 miles north of Klamath Falls at 46000 Highway 97.
Upcoming events at Collier Memorial State Park:
n A Dutch oven cooking demonstration will be given from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 at the campground.
n Intertribal storyteller Ralph Watah will perform from 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 in the park’s South Falls day-use area amphitheater. Watah will tell tales of animals and the lessons they teach us.
For more information, call the park at 541-783-2471 Ext. 24.
Klamath Lake Land Trust hikes:
The Klamath Lake Land Trust is offering the following excursions. To register, and for more information, visit klamathlakelandtrust.org, call 541-884-1053 or email info@klamathlakelandtrust.org.
Ranger Springs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. See Ranger Springs gush from the ground, surrounded by wildflowers. Total distance is 6 miles with elevation gain and loss.
Caledonia Woodlands: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Take a gentle walk through a mature white oak woodland, with views of Upper Klamath Lake. Learn about local history of the site, hang up birdhouses and enjoy a picnic lunch.