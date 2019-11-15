Butte Valley Raptor Rally set for Saturday
Klamath Audubon will host a field trip to Butte Valley Saturday, with a focus on raptors, according to a news release.
With impending winter, many raptors have settled into a location where they will spend the next several months, or they will take advantage of the cool clear fall days in the Basin before moving on to lower elevations. Currently raptor numbers are high and there is a diversity of species.
Saturday’s field trip will be an all-day outing ending mid-afternoon. Participants will meet at the Klamath Visitors Center parking lot at 405 Riverside Drive in Klamath Falls before 8:30 a.m. to car pool. The car pool will also meet near the large flagpole in Dorris at 9 a,m. Attendees are asked to bring snacks/lunch, water, binoculars and scope (if you have one). For more information, contact trip leader, Kevin Spencer at rriparia@charter.net.
Fees waived at Oregon parks on ‘Green Friday’
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) invites Oregonians to ditch the shopping bags and lace up their hiking boots to celebrate “Green Friday” Nov. 29, according to a news release. Day-use parking fees will be waived that day in 25 state parks across Oregon.
“Fall weather brings a different flavor to many state parks and we’re encouraging folks to get outside and explore,” said Lisa Sumption, OPRD director. “This is our fifth year celebrating Green Friday and we’re excited to continue the post-holiday tradition.”
Parking is free year-round at almost all state parks; the waiver applies to the 25 parks that charge $5 daily for parking. The waiver applies from open to close on Nov. 29, except at Shore Acres State Park, where it expires at 3 p.m. for the Holiday Lights event that runs Thanksgiving through New Year’s Eve. A list of parks that charge the $5 parking fee is available online.
Learn more about Oregon State Parks on oregonstateparks.org.
Snowshoe hikes to begin in December
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Ranger-led snowshoe hikes at Crater Lake National Park will begin in early December, according to the park’s website. Snowshoe hikes are a fun way to explore the park in winter while learning how plants, animals, and people survive the harsh conditions.
This winter, snowshoe hikes will be offered on weekends and holidays from Dec. 8 through April 28, and every day from Dec. 15 through Jan. 6. They start at 1 p.m., last two hours, and cover 1 to 2 miles of moderate-to-strenuous terrain. They don’t follow a trail — the hike is an off-trail exploration through the forests and meadows along the rim of Crater Lake.
No previous snowshoeing experience is necessary. Snowshoes are provided free of charge, and there is no cost for the tour (apart from the winter entrance fee of $15 per vehicle).
Participants should be at least 8 years old, be in good physical health, and come prepared with warm clothing and water-resistant footwear. Pets are not allowed on the hike.
Space on each tour is limited, and advance reservations are required. For more information and to sign up, call the park’s visitor center at 541-594-3100.