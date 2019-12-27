Viewing of Venus, new moon offered Dec. 28A viewing of the planets Venus and Saturn and a thin crescent moon will be offered Saturday, Dec. 28, by the Klamath County Museum, according to a news release.
The free event will run from 5 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Foothills Christian Fellowship, at the north end of Patterson Street in Klamath Falls. Large portable telescopes will be set up for viewing of the planets.
Anyone who would like help setting up their own telescope for the event is invited to come about an hour early to receive assistance.
Registration open for Collier’s First Day HikeCHILOQUIN – For the ninth year in a row, the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) is partnering with America’s State Parks to offer free guided First Day Hikes in state parks across Oregon on New Year’s Day, according to a news release. Registration is available for a special hike hosted at Collier Memorial State Park.
Participants will get to hike through a pine forest along Spring Creek and the Williamson River, watch for bald eagles, ducks and river otters. Before and after the hike, participants will get to enjoy a warming fire to ward off the winter chill.
The Collier hike will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 1 at the park’s Logging Museum. The hike is rated as easy, and will cover three miles on multiple trails. Dogs must be on a 6-foot leash. The hike is recommended for children at least 6 years old. Participants should dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, and bring water as well as a camera or binoculars for wildlife viewing.
Hikers should register for the hike at the Oregon State Parks Store, http://bit.ly/ParkStoreEvents. This year’s hike is limited to 100 participants. Registration will help park staff plan for the hike and give park staff contact information should the hike be canceled because of weather or conditions. For more information, call 541-783-2471.
Share photos of First Day Hikes via Twitter and Instagram by using the hashtag #ORfirstdayhikes or tagging “Oregon State Parks” on Facebook.
Crater Lake offers ranger-guided snowshoe walksCRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Crater Lake National Park’s ranger-guided snowshoe walks take place on Saturdays, Sundays, and most holidays through April 26. They will also be offered daily from Dec. 26 through Jan. 5 and from March 20 through March 29. Snowshoes are provided free of charge and no previous snowshoeing experience is necessary.
Walks start at 1 p.m., last two hours, and cover 1 to 2 miles of moderate-to-strenuous terrain. Routes vary, but most walks begin at Rim Village and explore the forests and meadows along the rim of the lake. Along the way, participants discover how winter affects Crater Lake and the park’s plants and animals.
Space on each tour is limited and advance reservations are required. For more information and to sign up, call the park’s visitor center at 541-594-3100. There is no cost for the walk, apart from the park entrance fee of $15 per car. Participants must be at least 8 years old and come prepared with warm clothing and water-resistant footwear.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/crla.