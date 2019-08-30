Upcoming events at Collier Memorial State Park:
n Intertribal storyteller Ralph Watah will perform from 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 in the park’s South Falls day-use area amphitheater. Watah will tell tales of animals and the lessons they teach us.
n On Sunday, a dutch oven cooking demonstration will begin at 4 p.m.
n A fundraiser Loggers Breakfast will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the cookhouse in Collier Logging Museum on Highway 97 north of Chiloquin.
Cost is $14 for adults and $7 for children 11 years old and younger. There will also be wagon rides and live music.
For more information, call the park at 541-783-2471 Ext. 24.
Volunteers sought for Wingwatchers Trail day
Volunteers are invited to participate in the Wingwatchers Trail maintenance from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, starting at the Visitors Center at 205 Riverside Drive, according to a news release.
They should bring gloves with them. Tools will be provided.
Final day to ride the rails through the forest
Scale model train rides on the Klamath & Western Railroad are offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through Labor Day. Food and refreshments are available, as well as a picnic area. The rides are offered free of charge, and donations to ride the nonprofit’s train are welcomed.
The railroad is at 36951 S. Chiloquin Road, Chiloquin. For more information, visit www.knwrr.org, or call 541-783-3177.
Free Fishing Day in California Saturday
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Aug. 31 for 2019’s final Free Fishing Day in California, when anyone can try their hand at angling – no fishing license required.
All fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures remain in effect. Every angler must have an appropriate report card if they are fishing for steelhead or sturgeon anywhere in the state, or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity river systems.
Anglers can review the sport fishing regulations at wildlife.ca.gov/regulations or use CDFW’s mobile web site to view freshwater limits and regulations specific to a body of water map.dfg.ca.gov/sportfishingregs.
Volunteers sought for Sycan project
The Nature Conservancy is seeking volunteers to participate in a Sycan Marsh preservation project Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7 and 8, according to a news release. During this work party, volunteers will remove old fencing. Participants are asked to bring sturdy hiking shoes, a long-sleeved work shirt and pants, a daypack, full rain gear, a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses, a towel, toiletries and personal items, one to two large water bottles, insect repellent and camping/overnight gear.
Registration is required at nature.org/oregonworkparties. For more information, call 503-802-8100 or email orvolunteers@tnc.org.
Klamath Lake Land Trust hikes:
The Klamath Lake Land Trust is concluding its guided hike season with a walk through the woods.
Caledonia Woodlands hike: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Take a gentle walk through a mature white oak woodland, with views of Upper Klamath Lake. Learn about local history of the site, hang up birdhouses and enjoy a picnic lunch.
To register, and for more information, visit klamathlakelandtrust.org, call 541-884-1053 or email info@klamathlakelandtrust.org.