Temporary road closure Monday in Klamath canyon
The J.C. Boyle Powerhouse Road (40-6E-1.2) south of the Spring Island Day Use Area in the Klamath River canyon will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25 by the Bureau of Land Management’s Lakeview District, according to a news release.
The temporary road closure will allow contractors to access the area for a U.S. Geological Survey project studying streamflow and sediment on the Klamath River. The Spring Island Day Use Area will still be accessible.
Special skate sessions offered at Collier ArenaFor the Thanksgiving holiday, Klamath Ice Sports has added a series of open skate sessions to its schedule on-ice activities at the Bill Collier Ice Arena, beginning on Monday and continuing through the holiday week.
Newly-scheduled open skate sessions are set from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 3 to 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. In addition, there will be a Thanksgiving evening open skate from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28.
There is also the regular 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. open skate session on Friday evening, two open skate sessions on Saturday and a family skate session on Sunday.
Broomball has been scheduled from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
For more information, telephone 541-850-5758 or visit the ice arena’s website.
Viewing of Venus, Jupiter offered Nov. 23
A viewing of the planets Venus, Jupiter and Saturn will be offered Saturday, Nov. 23, by the Klamath County Museum, according to a news release.
The free event will run from 5 to 6 p.m. in the parking lot of Foothills Christian Fellowship, at the north end of Patterson Street. Large portable telescopes will be set up for viewing of the planets.
Both planets can be seen this month in the southwestern sky for about an hour after sunset. Saturn appears a little higher in the southwestern sky.
Another museum-sponsored star party is planned for Dec. 28, when the moon and Venus will appear close together in the evening sky. For more information, call the museum at 541-882-1000.
Free fishing in Oregon on Nov. 29 and 30
It’s easy to #OptOutside in Oregon on the Friday or Saturday after Thanksgiving — you can fish, crab or clam for free anywhere in the state, according to an Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife news release.
On Friday and Saturday, Nov. 29-30, no fishing licenses or tags (including a Combined Angling Tag or Columbia River Basin Endorsement or Two-Rod Validation) are required to fish, crab or clam anywhere in Oregon.
Although no licenses or tags are required, all other fishing regulations apply including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to find out more. If you’re planning to fish for salmon, steelhead or marine fish, make sure to check the zone where you are fishing in ODFW’s Recreation Report for the latest on season and bag limits because regulations for these species change in-season.
If you are crabbing or clamming, call the Shellfish safety hotline at 800-448-2474 or check ODA’s Recreational Shellfish page to make sure an area is open before heading out. The Oregon Department of Agriculture regularly tests shellfish to make sure naturally occurring biotoxins are not at levels that make crabs and clams unsafe to eat.