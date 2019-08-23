Fee-free days offered at national parks
Free admission to all National Park Service sites, including national parks and national monuments, will be offered on the following fee-free dates this year:
n Aug. 25: National Park Service birthday
n Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day
n Nov. 11: Veterans Day
Upcoming events at Collier Memorial State Park:
n Intertribal storyteller Ralph Watah will perform from 7 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 in the park’s South Falls day-use area amphitheater. Watah will tell tales of animals and the lessons they teach us.
n Loggers Breakfast, 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 8 at the cookhouse in the logging museum. Cost is $14 for adults, and $7 for children under the age of 12. Wagon rides and live music included in the festivities. The breakfast is a fundraiser for The Friends of Collier Logging Museum.
For more information, call the park at 541-783-2471 Ext. 24.
Ride the rails through the forest
Scale model train rides on the Klamath & Western Railroad are offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through Labor Day. Food and refreshments are available, as well as a picnic area. The rides are offered free of charge, and donations to ride the nonprofit’s train are welcomed.
The railroad is at 36951 S. Chiloquin Road, Chiloquin. For more information, visit www.knwrr.org, or call 541-783-3177.
Free Fishing Day in California Aug. 31
Mark your calendars for Saturday, Aug. 31 for 2019’s final Free Fishing Day in California, when anyone can try their hand at angling – no fishing license required.
All fishing regulations, such as bag and size limits, gear restrictions, report card requirements, fishing hours and stream closures remain in effect. Every angler must have an appropriate report card if they are fishing for steelhead or sturgeon anywhere in the state, or salmon in the Smith and Klamath-Trinity river systems.
Anglers can review the sport fishing regulations at wildlife.ca.gov/regulations or use CDFW’s mobile web site to view freshwater limits and regulations specific to a body of water map.dfg.ca.gov/sportfishingregs.
Volunteers sought for Sycan project
The Nature Conservancy is seeking volunteers to participate in a Sycan Marsh preservation project Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7 and 8, according to a news release. During this work party, volunteers will remove old fencing. Participants are asked to bring sturdy hiking shoes, a long-sleeved work shirt and pants, a daypack, full rain gear, a hat, sunscreen, sunglasses, a towel, toiletries and personal items, one to two large water bottles, insect repellent and camping/overnight gear.
Registration is required at nature.org/oregonworkparties. For more information, call 503-802-8100 or email orvolunteers@tnc.org.
Klamath Lake Land Trust hikes:
The Klamath Lake Land Trust is concluding its guided hike season with a walk through the woods.
Caledonia Woodlands hike: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Take a gentle walk through a mature white oak woodland, with views of Upper Klamath Lake. Learn about local history of the site, hang up birdhouses and enjoy a picnic lunch.
To register, and for more information, visit klamathlakelandtrust.org, call 541-884-1053 or email info@klamathlakelandtrust.org.