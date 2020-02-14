Fish for free this weekend, Feb. 15 & 16A license, tag or endorsement to fish, crab or clam will not be needed anywhere in Oregon during free fishing weekend Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 15 and 16, according to a news release.
Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife suggests these weekend fishing opportunities:
n Ana Reservoir offers a unique fishing experience for hybrid bass throughout the winter. Fishing has been fair.
n Best bet for the Klamath area continues to be native redband trout in the Klamath River. Check out the stretch between the Powerhouse and California state line.
For more information, visit myodf.com.
Klamath Trails Alliance meeting Feb. 14Klamath Trails Alliance will have its February trail meeting Friday, Feb. 14, according to a news release. The meeting will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the South Portal Building, 205 Riverside Drive.
Participants are encouraged to come for all or part of the meeting. To join KTA’s meetup group for upcoming trail maintenance days, visit meetup.com/Klamath-Trails-Alliance-Meetup.
Museum’s winter star party postponedA winter star party scheduled for this weekend by the Klamath County Museum has been postponed until Friday, Feb. 21, according to a news release.
In the event of cloudy skies on Feb. 21, alternative dates for the event will be announced. The free event will include family activities starting at 5 p.m., with stargazing running from 6 to 7:30 p.m., at Sukraw Farms, 1800 Lower Klamath Lake Road. To reach the site, turn from Cross Road onto Lower Klamath Lake Road, and drive 4 miles. Signs will mark the site.
For more information call the museum at 541-882-1000.
Crater Lake offers ranger-guided snowshoe walksCRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — Crater Lake National Park’s ranger-guided snowshoe walks take place on Saturdays, Sundays, and most holidays through April 26. They will also be offered daily from March 20 through March 29. Snowshoes are provided free of charge and no previous snowshoeing experience is necessary.
Walks start at 1 p.m., last two hours, and cover 1 to 2 miles of moderate-to-strenuous terrain. Routes vary, but most walks begin at Rim Village and explore the forests and meadows along the rim of the lake. Along the way, participants discover how winter affects Crater Lake and the park’s plants and animals.
Space on each tour is limited and advance reservations are required. For more information and to sign up, call the park’s visitor center at 541-594-3100. There is no cost for the walk, apart from the park entrance fee of $15 per car. Participants must be at least 8 years old and come prepared with warm clothing and water-resistant footwear.
For more information, visit www.nps.gov/crla.
Fee free days offered at national parksWASHINGTON – The National Park Service has four more entrance fee-free days in 2020, according to a news release. On each of these days, all national parks will waive entrance fees, including Crater Lake National Park and Lava Beds National Monument.
The remaining dates for 2020 are:
n Saturday, April 18 – First Day of National Park Week/National Junior Ranger Day
n Tuesday, Aug. 25 – National Park Service Birthday
n Saturday, Sept. 26 – National Public Lands Day
n Wednesday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day