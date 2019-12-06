Wingwatchers Trail receives Sky Lakes Community GrantSky Lakes Medical Center’s Community Grants program recently awarded the Wingwatchers Trail $2,500 for repairs and maintenance, according to a news release.
The trail is an over 2 mile-long loop that travels along both sides of Highway 97, following the Lake Ewauna shoreline from downtown Klamath Falls. Trail heads are at the Discover Klamath visitor center parking lot on Riverside Avenue, and across the street from the Favell Museum on Main Street. Run by the nonprofit Klamath Wingwatchers, the trail furthers Sky Lake’s and Klamath Wingwatcher’s joint efforts to support a healthier community in a nature environment, according to the news release.
The Sky Lakes grant funds will be used to repair sunken areas of the trail and address wave erosion along Lake Ewauna. Much of the funding will purchase materials and supplies to be used by the many individuals and groups who volunteer labor every year.
“Sky Lake’s grant is a major boost to our long-term maintenance needs which have been put off for years due to lack of funding,” said Wingwatchers’ President Leslie Lowe. “We thank them very much.”
For more information, or to volunteer or make a donation, call Dave Potter, 541-205-3293, or email kpottermom@yahoo.com.
Klamath Audubon to host holiday potluckKlamath Basin Audubon Society’s annual Holiday potluck will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Fisher Nicholson Realty, 403 Main St., according to a news release. Those attending are asked to bring a salad, side dish, or dessert to share. Turkey, ham, water, coffee and dinnerware will be provided.
A slide show featuring photos from members and friends will be presented during the evening. If you would like to share some of your nature/bird photos, please copy five to 15 photos to a USB thumb drive and bring them with you to the party.
Klamath Trails Alliance meeting Dec. 13Klamath Trails Alliance will have its December trail meeting Friday, Dec. 13, according to a news release. The meeting will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the South Portal Building, 205 Riverside Drive.
Participants are encouraged to come for all or part of the meeting. To join KTA’s meetup group for upcoming trail maintenance days, visit meetup.com/Klamath-Trails-Alliance-Meetup.
Day-use parking permits reduced in DecemberOregon state parks annual day-use parking permit are available for $25 through Dec. 31, according to a news release. This is a $5 deduction from the regular price of $30.
“This is the only time we discount the annual pass,” said Lisa Sumption, director of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD). “What better way to celebrate the holidays than with the gift that encourages adventure in Oregon’s special places?”
Passes can be purchased online at store.oregonstateparks.org, along with branded holiday gift gear. Select merchandise is also on sale during the month of December.
Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon State Parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt. The 24-month pass is $50. The permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle.
Visitors are the single largest source of funding for Oregon’s state parks. Revenue from RV registrations and the Oregon Lottery, dedicated by voters in 1998 and 2010, make up the rest.