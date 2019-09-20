Audubon offers feeder hop at Running Y
Learning more about neighborhood birds and how to attract them will be the subject of the Klamath Audubon Feeder Hop at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Running Y Ranch Resort and Lodge, according to a news release.
Those attending are encouraged to bring binoculars.
OC&E Trail clean-up for National Public Lands Day
Volunteers are sought for a clean-up project in honor of National Public Lands Day on the OC&E Trail from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 21, according to a news release.
Participants are asked to meet at the Crosby Trailhead at 9 a.m. to receive a small snack, water, gloves and litter bag. Sign up online at solveoregon.org under the Project name of “OC&E Trail Clean-up for National Public Lands Day.”
For more information, contact Eric Nelson at neks1@earthlink.net, email Terra.kemper@oregon.gov or call 541-783-2471 ext. 24.
Fee-free days offered at national parks
Free admission to all National Park Service sites, including national parks and national monuments, will be offered on the following fee-free dates this year:
n Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day
n Nov. 11: Veterans Day
Archaeology day set for the Susan River
SUSANVILLE – The Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service and Susanville Indian Rancheria will offer a hands-on look into the lives of northeast California’s early inhabitants during Archaeology Day, a free, family friendly event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Hobo Camp Day Use Area along the Susan River just west of Susanville.
Participants can try using an atlatl to throw a spear, learn how to use a compass, learn about petroglyphs and create their own rock art. A hands-on exhibit will allow participants to simulate an archaeological study, and a biologist will share information about native plants and animals. Gold Rush-era games and tule mat weaving round out the glimpse into the history and pre-history of the northeast California region.
Klamath Lake Land Trust hikes:
The Klamath Lake Land Trust is concluding its guided hike season with a walk through the woods.
Caledonia Woodlands hike: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Take a gentle walk through a mature white oak woodland, with views of Upper Klamath Lake. Learn about local history of the site, hang up birdhouses and enjoy a picnic lunch.
To register, and for more information, visit klamathlakelandtrust.org, call 541-884-1053 or email info@klamathlakelandtrust.org.