Klamath Trails Alliance meeting July 12
Klamath Trails Alliance will have its July trail meeting Friday, July 12, according to a news release. The meeting will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the South Portal Building, 205 Riverside Drive.
Participants are encouraged to come for all or part of the meeting. To join KTA’s meetup group for upcoming trail maintenance days, visit meetup.com/Klamath-Trails-Alliance-Meetup.
Ride the rails through the forest
Scale model train rides on the Klamath & Western Railroad are offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through Labor Day. Food and refreshments are available, as well as a picnic area. The rides are offered free of charge, and donations to ride the nonprofit’s train are welcomed.
The railroad is at 36951 S. Chiloquin Road, Chiloquin. For more information, visit www.knwrr.org, or call 541-783-3177.
Spring Creek Kayak Tours offered at Collier
Kayak tours of Spring Creek at Collier Memorial State Park are being offered through September, according to a news release.
The tours are from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, and 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays for $25 per person. All gear is provided. Participants are asked to arrive at the Spring Creek Day Use Area 20 minutes before the tours begin.
For more information, and to register, visit store.oregonstateparks.org and click on “tours/events.”
Upcoming events at Collier Memorial State Park:
n On Fridays through Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m., hands-on activities about features of the park will be offered. Children completing three or more self-guided activities will earn a junior ranger badge. The Jr. Beaver Lodge is located near the gate of the logging museum at 46000 Highway 97.
n Logging Museum tours are offered at 11 a.m. Sundays through Wednesdays. Meet the park’s host, Ed, at the cookhouse for a tour.
n A Log Truck Show will be hosted by the park from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 20. Trucks will be on display at the Collier Logging Museum.
n A Dutch Oven Cooking Demonstration will be given by Ranger Carol from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 20 at site A16 in the Collier Campground. The evening’s treat will be a Mountain Man Breakfast to sample.
For more information, call the park at 541-783-2471 Ext. 24.
Klamath Lake Land Trust hikes:
The Klamath Lake Land Trust is offering the following excursions. To register, and for more information, visit klamathlakelandtrust.org, call 541-884-1053 or email info@klamathlakelandtrust.org.
Sycan Homestead & Coyote Bucket: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 13. Klamath Lake Land Trust’s newest property along the Sycan River includes 2 miles of riverfront, two historic homesteads, springs, and unusual rock canyons.
Ranger Springs: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. See Ranger Springs gush from the ground, surrounded by wildflowers. Total distance is 6 miles with elevation gain and loss.
Caledonia Woodlands: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Take a gentle walk through a mature white oak woodland, with views of Upper Klamath Lake. Learn about local history of the site, hang up birdhouses and enjoy a picnic lunch.