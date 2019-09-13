Klamath Trails Alliance meeting Friday
Klamath Trails Alliance will have its September trail meeting Friday, Sept. 13, according to a news release. The meeting will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the South Portal Building, 205 Riverside Drive.
Participants are encouraged to come for all or part of the meeting. To join KTA’s meetup group for upcoming trail maintenance days, visit meetup.com/Klamath-Trails-Alliance-Meetup.
Crater Lake’s East Rim Drive closed to vehicles Sept. 14, 21
CRATER LAKE NATIONAL PARK — East Rim Drive will be closed to motor vehicles for this year’s “Ride the Rim” activities from approximately 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 and 21.
The purpose of the closure is to give bicyclists and pedestrians an opportunity to enjoy 24 miles of scenic roadway without vehicle noise and traffic.
Please be aware that the East Rim Drive is not flat. It has steep grades and is considered a strenuous ride for bicyclists. The park does not rent bicycles, so participants will need to bring their own.
People not wishing to bike may want to find alternate days to visit the park. Many viewpoints and hiking trails will not be accessible to motorists, boat tours and trolley tours will not be operating, and the West Rim Drive will likely be congested with cars (and bicycles).
Also, on both weekends, Lost Creek Campground will be closed from 3 pm on Friday until 10 am on Sunday. Mazama Campground will remain open.
OC&E Trail clean-up for National Public Lands Day
Volunteers are sought for a National Public Lands Day clean-up project on the OC&E Trail from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Sept. 21, according to a news release.
Participants are asked to meet at the Crosby Trailhead at 9 a.m. to receive a small snack, water, gloves and litter bag. Sign up online at solveoregon.org under the Project name of “OC&E Trail Clean-up for National Public Lands Day.”
For more information, contact Eric Nelson at neks1@earthlink.net, email Terra.kemper@oregon.gov or call 541-783-2471 ext. 24.
Fee-free days offered at national parks
Free admission to all National Park Service sites, including national parks and national monuments, will be offered on the following fee-free dates this year:
n Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day
n Nov. 11: Veterans Day
Klamath Lake Land Trust hikes:
The Klamath Lake Land Trust is concluding its guided hike season with a walk through the woods.
Caledonia Woodlands hike: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Take a gentle walk through a mature white oak woodland, with views of Upper Klamath Lake. Learn about local history of the site, hang up birdhouses and enjoy a picnic lunch.
To register, and for more information, visit klamathlakelandtrust.org, call 541-884-1053 or email info@klamathlakelandtrust.org.