Wingwatchers Trail work day set for Saturday
Volunteers are sought for maintenance work on the Wingwatchers Trail from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, starting at the visitors center at 205 Riverside Drive, according to a news release.
Those participating are asked to bring gloves.
Volunteers sought for Fremont Trail project
LAKEVIEW – Volunteers are invited to participate in a National Public Lands Day project Saturday on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, according to a news release.
The event will start at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28 at the Cox Pass Trailhead, approximately 30 minutes north of Lakeview.
Volunteers will work on the Fremont National Recreation Trail for approximately three hours Saturday morning. No previous trail building experience is needed to participate. Participants needing transportation will meet at the Lakeview Interagency Office at 1301 S. G St. south of Lakeview at 7 a.m. the morning of the event.
For additional details and to register for the event, visit http://bit.ly/FremontNPLD2019.
Wood River Wetland project set for Saturday
Registration is available for a Bureau of Land Management (BLM) National Public Lands Day project at the Wood River Wetland Sept. 28, according to a news release.
This project will consist of cutting overstocked willows within the wetland and replanting those cuttings to improve wildlife habitat and minimize erosion.
The project will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants area asked to meet at 9 a.m. at the Klamath Resource Area Office, 2795 Anderson Ave., building No. 25, to carpool from Klamath Falls to 39278 Modoc Point Road near Chiloquin.
For more information, and to register for the project, contact Heidi Anderson, BLM outdoor recreation planner at heanderson@blm.gov or 541 885-4102.
Fee-free days offered at national parks
Free admission to all National Park Service sites, including national parks and national monuments, will be offered on the following fee-free dates this year:
n Sept. 28: National Public Lands Day
n Nov. 11: Veterans Day
Archaeology day set for the Susan River
SUSANVILLE – The Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service and Susanville Indian Rancheria will offer a hands-on look into the lives of northeast California’s early inhabitants during Archaeology Day, a free, family friendly event, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 5, at the Hobo Camp Day Use Area along the Susan River just west of Susanville.
Participants can try using an atlatl to throw a spear, learn how to use a compass, learn about petroglyphs and create their own rock art. A hands-on exhibit will allow participants to simulate an archaeological study, and a biologist will share information about native plants and animals. Gold Rush-era games and tule mat weaving round out the glimpse into the history and pre-history of the northeast California region.
Klamath Lake Land Trust hike:
The Klamath Lake Land Trust is concluding its guided hike season with a walk through the woods.
Caledonia Woodlands hike: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5. Take a gentle walk through a mature white oak woodland, with views of Upper Klamath Lake. Learn about local history of the site, hang up birdhouses and enjoy a picnic lunch.
To register, and for more information, visit klamathlakelandtrust.org, call 541-884-1053 or email info@klamathlakelandtrust.org.