See ‘Astronomy Superstars’ Friday
Observation of two other planets in the solar system will be provided by the Klamath County Museum at 9 p.m. Friday, according to a news release.
It’s free with a theme of “Astronomy Superstars Jupiter and Saturn” will be held on Memorial Drive just south of Klamath Memorial Park.
Amateur astronomers will be on hand with portable telescopes. Participants are encouraged to bring their own telescopes or binoculars.
Another star party will be held on Saturday at the Lava Beds National Monument. Daytime activities begin at 2 p.m. with night sky watching going through the evening.
Trip to examine Baker cypress planned
A field trip to see a rare type of cypress tree that grows in Southern Oregon and Northern California will be offered Saturday, Aug. 3, by the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon.
Baker cypress, also known as Modoc cypress, is found in about 15 locations, including a population on Goosenest Mountain southwest of Macdoel. The outing may also include a side trip to the Little Shasta Botanical Special Interest Area on the Goosenest Ranger District to look for Greene’s mariposa lily.
Participants are asked to join a carpool gathering at 8 a.m. at the back of the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls. The trip will include short walks rated as easy to moderate in difficulty. Participants should bring water, lunch and insect repellent. For more information contact Erin Rentz at 541-883-6714.
Ride the rails through the forest
Scale model train rides on the Klamath & Western Railroad are offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays through Labor Day. Food and refreshments are available, as well as a picnic area. The rides are offered free of charge, and donations to ride the nonprofit’s train are welcomed.
The railroad is at 36951 S. Chiloquin Road, Chiloquin. For more information, visit www.knwrr.org, or call 541-783-3177.
Collier to host Art in the Park event Aug. 10
Calling all artists! Come create your art at Collier Memorial State Park and Logging Museum from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10 for Art in the Park.
Artists will be able to choose a location within the Logging Museum for inspiration and a space to create.
All forms of art are welcome. Artists will bring their completed items to the Cookhouse area at 2 p.m. for display for the public. A people’s choice vote will occur at 3 p.m. This is a free event. Artists will need to provide their own materials to create their art, and keep their piece.
Northern Paiute intertribal storyteller Ralph Watah will perform from 1 to 3 p.m. Kids craft activities will be provided by the park from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for free.
Artist registration is available at colliermu.wufoo.com/forms/art-in-the-park.
For more information, call the park at 541-783-2471. Collier Memorial State Park is 30 miles north of Klamath Falls at 46000 Highway 97.