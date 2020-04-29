To celebrate World Migratory Bird Day several Klamath Basin groups have pulled together online activities to for people to learn about the Basin’s rich history with migratory bird.
From origami to bird songs to videos, new activities are uploaded to the website for this year’s event, klamathwmbd.org, each week.
U.S. Fish and Wildlife, along with local groups including Klamath Wingwatchers, Klamath Audubon Society, Badger Run Wildlife Rehab and more, kicked off the web activities April 9 leading up to World Migratory Bird Day on May 9.
This year’s theme for the month-long celebration is “Birds Connect Our World.” Event Coordinator Leslie Lowe said this theme is relevant because “if there aren’t good bird habitats, that’s bad for humans too.”
Lowe said it’s important for the community to celebrate World Migratory Bird Day because of all of the tourists the area draws for birdwatching. She called the Basin “one of the best known places in the world for that.” The number of species the area is home to also brings people to our communities to enjoy the other assets the basin has to offer.
Although the event was scheduled to fill Veterans Park with booths full of information and fun activities for kids, this year’s event is online in light of COVID-19. All of the activities online are free.
You can also keep tabs on Klamath World Migratory Bird Day on Facebook.