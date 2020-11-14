State and county road equipment is geared up for a Klamath Basin winter that forecasters predict will be “unusual.”
Klamath County Public Works Director Jeremy Morris said crews were ready for the storm that was predicted to roll in late Friday.
ODOT spokesperson Peter Murphy said it’s important that drivers are ready for the change of seasons, too. He said it’s time to “put our winter driving hats on.” The Oregon Department of Transportation has also been gearing up equipment and stockpiling resources necessary for winter.
Both Morris and Murphy encouraged people to leave early when they need to travel through snow or ice, slow down and to put their phone away. Tripcheck.com can be a valuable resource where people can view road cameras and weather conditions before they leave the house.
For those who crash or come across one, Morris said people shouldn’t get out of their vehicles. The most common way Morris hears of people getting injured or killed is when they get out of their cars to help and another driver comes around a corner or loses traction.
Drivers are more likely to get stuck after a crash that closes roads or reduces traffic during the winter. Murphy said it’s important to have necessities in the car, such as blankets, water, snacks and entertainment for kids so that the driver can focus on the road.
If people can avoid driving in ice and snow altogether, Murphy said that helps road crews be more efficient.
The winter arrived Thursday in Eastern Oregon. Oregon State Police responded to about 12 crashes overnight and into Friday morning on an icy Interstate 84 near La Grande. On Facebook, the agency posted driving advice, including avoiding stopping if possible and slowing for stop lights sooner than normal. OSP also recommends increasing your vehicles following distance to five or six seconds and accelerating and decelerating slowly.
Morris recommends people use tripcheck.com to check out road conditions before committing to a long drive. Local agencies can now publish info to the website, which Morris said can help ensure the most up-to-date information is posted. The service also provides information to Apple and Google maps so those programs will route drivers away from roads that have been closed.
Morris said they’ve already input information into Trip Check this year for incidents like the Two Four Two Fire and a bridge replacement in West Langell Valley.
Morris asked people not to plow snow onto county roads. If the plowed snow freezes over, it can break equipment. He also warned people against using private equipment to clear public roads. The county’s equipment is designed to clear snow without damaging the roads, but private equipment often doesn’t offer the same protections.
Morris called a storm “routine” for his department if it dumps up to four inches of snow overnight. Any more than that is a moderate storm, with a “major” storm constituting around 12 inches in a 12-hour period. He said the last time the county had a “major” storm was in January 2017.
In case a major storm happens, the director said they can hire contractors to help the effort in the more suburban areas around Klamath Falls while the road department focuses on more outlying roads.
When budgeting and staffing for snow removal, Morris said it’s a balancing act of ensuring the roads are safe, while also keeping spending under control. The more the department spends on snow removal, the less money is in the budget for summer road work.
On average, the county road department spends around $700,000 a year on snow removal. According to Morris, the agency has spent as much as $2 million and as little as $300,000 in a single winter. Last winter, they spent were right at average.
This year, the county is also working to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak from disrupting the agency. If crews had to reduce snow removal because of COVID, Morris said that could be “really bad” for the county.
Morris said Klamath County’s road department has a unique job because most counties aren’t responsible for clearing snow in suburbs. Here, roads all the way up to the urban growth boundary fall within the county’s jurisdiction.
While ODOT has staffed up to be able to treat roads pretty much 24 hours a day, county crews typically start around 6 a.m. or 4 a.m. for a major storm. Its goal is to get roads cleared before school buses, garbage trucks and other services hit the streets in the mornings. They start with higher traffic streets and work their down to residential blocks.
The department uses Ford F-450’s affixed with plows and sanders in the suburbs where their big machines can’t maneuver. Morris acquired a new F-450 this winter, which brings the suburban fleet to three.
Just because there’s no snow on the ground, doesn’t mean crews aren’t making rounds and checking for ice. When deciding whether to hit the roads or not, Morris’s advice was simple: if you feel iffy, don’t go.