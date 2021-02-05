“Changes in Oregon’s Climate and Potential Effects on our Birds” is the topic of Klamath Audubon’s February Zoom meeting presented by Erica Fleishman, director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute(OCCRI) and Oregon State University Professor. She will review recent advances in understanding of how regional climate is changing, and how it may affect Oregon’s natural and human systems. Fleishman has studied birds in the high deserts of the Intermountain West, and their responses to environmental change, over the past 20 years.
OCCRI is a network of researchers at Oregon State University, Portland State University, and the University of Oregon. OCCRI also houses the Oregon Climate Service, Oregon’s state climate office. OCCRI seeks to achieve a climate-prepared Northwest by building a climate knowledge network, cultivating climate-informed communities, and advancing understanding of regional climate, its effects, and adaptation.
The meeting will take place online over Zoom Tuesday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. Participants must register by Sunday, Feb. 7 at klamathaudubon.org.