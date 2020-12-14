Klamath Audubon will meet virtually via Zoom on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at 7 p.m., according to a news release.
Paul Englemeyer of Portland Audubon Society’s Ten Mile Creek Sanctuary near Yachats will speak on “Coastal Conservation Issues and Strategies and the Land-Sea Connection.” His talk will cover issues related to the endangered Marbled Muurrelet, forage fish and sea birds, beavers and salmon recovery, and protected habitats in the sea and on the land.
To attend the presentation online via Zoom register in advance at www.klamathaudubon.org.