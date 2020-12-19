Klamath Art Association and Gallery is inviting regional artists, photographers, sculptors and crafts people to submit work for a themed exhibit "Joyful Works: Reconnecting With What Matters” for a February, 2021 exhibit debut, according to a news release. Members and non-members are invited to exhibit their creations that show happiness, joy, and positivity; using art to express passions. All work needs to be for sale. Work is due to be delivered in person at the gallery on Thursday, Jan. 28 from 2-5:30 p.m. The exhibit opens Sunday, Feb. 7 from 12-4 p.m. through Sunday, Feb. 28.
In order to ensure that every participant with wall work is able to exhibit examples of their work during group exhibits, there is a limit of two works under 24 inches x 36 inches on the outside of the frame (external measurements) or one work up to 28 inches x 42 inches as measured to the external edges of the frame. "Coloring Book" art is specifically excluded, as it is not original art. Framed work with a wire back hanger is preferred.
For crafts work, jewelry, textiles, pottery etc. or sculptures displayed on pedestals, or on tabletops, display space is based on availability. There is an entry free of $5 for non-members to help defray expenses.
For complete exhibit rules and policies, visit http://klamathartgallery.blogspot.com/p/exhibit-policies-and-mission.html. Inventory and sales forms are available via e-mail and should be filled out before arrival at the gallery. Send requests to klamathartasoc@aol.com with the subject line "Request Forms."
The Klamath Art Gallery is located at 120 Riverside Drive at south end of the Link River Birding Trail. The gallery is open Thursdays through Sundays, 12-4 p.m. Admission is free. For more information call 541-883-1833.