The Klamath Tribes closed Kla-Mo-Ya Casino Tuesday to sanitize the facility after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a release from the tribes, a sanitation crew was mobilizing and will soon begin cleaning the facility, with the goal of reopening Wednesday at noon.
Klamath Tribes Emergency Manager Zak Jackson said they are working with contact tracers to identify anyone else who needs to isolate or get tested. He said 110 people work at the casino.
The Crater Lake Travel Center, next to the casino, had travelers test positive twice in September, and it closed temporarily for cleaning as well.
The tribes encouraged people to follow public health guidance to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to call a healthcare provider if they develop any symptoms.