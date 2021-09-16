Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Kinsman Construction will build Klamath Community College's new Apprenticeship Center.
The Klamath Community College Board of Trustees awarded a contract Monday to Klamath Falls-based Kinsman Construction to build the new KCC Apprenticeship Center.
The company specializes in concrete and metal buildings, with more than 35 years in business.
KCC trustees voted to award the contract following a 30-day request for bid process. KCC received three general contractor bids to construct the KCC Apprenticeship Center. Kinsman submitted the lowest acceptable bid.
The Apprenticeship Center will provide space for hands-on training and pre-apprenticeship programs for transitioning high schoolers, increase career-technical program offerings, and offer specialized fire science training that will have a strong emphasis in forest management.
The 35,000-square-foot center will span five acres, and include nearly 12,000 square feet of hands-on training space for students enrolled in industrial trades and apprenticeship programs such as electrical, plumbing, millwright, pipefitter, and machinist. The center will also include a fire training academy. Students enrolled in fire sciences and emergency medical operations programs will have a 3,200-square-foot fire training academy for wildland and structural fire instruction.
Kinsman Construction will break ground on the project this fall.