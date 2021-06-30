The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field will conduct Independence Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon, including in Klamath Falls.
F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at noon in downtown Klamath Falls, at 11:45 a.m. at Lake of the Woods, at 10:40 a.m. in downtown Ashland and at 10:30 a.m. in Central Point at the Fourth of July Freedom Festival.
All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and at about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be canceled or times changed, due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.