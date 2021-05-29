The 173rd Fighter Wing out of Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. will conduct Memorial Day flyovers for ceremonies at locations throughout Oregon.
F-15 Eagle fighter jets are scheduled to conduct flyovers at the following community locations at, or around, the designated times on Monday, May 31.
n 11 a.m. Veterans Memorial Park, Klamath Falls, Ore.
n 11:30 a.m. Downtown Wasco, Wasco, Ore.
n 11:50 a.m. Roseburg National Cemetery, Roseburg, Ore.
n 12:10 p.m. Riverside Park, Grants Pass, Ore.
n 12:20 p.m. Brookings Harbor Port, Brookings, Ore.
n 12:30 p.m. Eagle Point National Cemetery, Eagle Point, Ore.
All passes will be approximately 1,000 feet above ground level and about 400 mph airspeed. Flights could be cancelled, or times changed due to inclement weather or operational contingencies.
The Oregon Air National Guard has been an integral part of the nation’s air defense since 1941. The 173rd Fighter Wing is home to the sole F-15C pilot training facility for the United States Air Force.