Travis Kimball pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a 2016 fight the day after Christmas in which he stabbed and shot his brother, Troy Kimball, to death following an argument at their father’s Bonanza ranch.
Kimball was initially charged with murder for his brother’s death but negotiated a settlement in which he pleaded guilty to lesser charges of criminally negligent homicide and attempted second-degree assault on Monday.
Judge Roxanne Osborn sentence Kimball to three years at the Oregon Department of Corrections with credit for time served and three years of post-prison supervision.
Although, according to court documents, Kimball admitted in a 911 call that he shot and killed his brother, Kimball’s defense argued the killing was self-defense and in defense of their father.
Kimball is still facing a civil suit in which Troy Kimball’s wife, Kimberly, is suing Travis Kimball for $2 million for the wrongful death of her husband. The next court date for the civil suit is Monday to set a trial date.