Klamath Falls Downtown Association held its Annual Meeting & Social February 12, where – among many other evening highlights – it announced the results of its matching fund drive to support the Ross Ragland Theater’s “Light the Tower!” capital campaign.
The fund drive had an initial goal of $5,000. Attendees at the event were pleasantly surprised when a check was presented to newly selected Ross Ragland Theater Executive Director Scott Mohon and Director of Development Terra Russo, in the amount of $25,130.
The fund drive was kicked off last month as a challenge from KFDA to Downtown supporters to match donations dollar-for-dollar up to $2,500.
“It’s kind of typical in Klamath Falls,” said KFDA Executive Director Darin Rutledge. “A group of people get an idea that is the right thing to do at the right time, they set a modest goal, and this community over-delivers. We hope this sets the tone for the remainder of Ross Ragland Theater’s campaign.”
Among several donations from community members, the flash funding drive was the benefactor of a large contribution from local media personality Lyle Ahrens. “We were well on the way to meeting our goal and we were contacted about a potentially large contribution,” said Rutledge. “[Lyle] Ahrens chose to make the contribution through KFDA’s fund drive to ensure that the match was fully used if the campaign fell short of its goal.”
“The Ragland is the cultural gem of our downtown and we look forward to lighting the way to change, growth and endless possibilities within our community,” said Director of Development Terra Russo. “We are so grateful for this support. It is a wonderful example of what we can do when we work together.”
KFDA is an affiliate of the national Main Street America program. KFDA supports downtown revitalization, historic preservation, shopping local and supporting small businesses.