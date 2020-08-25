Alycia Edgeworth Kersey was sworn in Tuesday as Klamath County’s newest Circuit Court judge by her predecessor Roxanne Osborne.
Oregon Governor Kate Brown appointed Kersey to fill the seat after Osborne's July 31 retirement. Brown’s office considered three candidates, in addition to Kersey, for the position.
Friends, family and coworkers filled the courtroom to watch Kersey take her oath and don the black judge’s robe.
Osborne spoke about the way Kersey has served the community in her 10 years in law.
“She has been such a kind soul to the people that she represents and always just trying to do the very best that she can for her community and her clients. I’m really happy to have you take my place,” Osborne said.
Kersey takes on the role of judge in the courthouse where she began as a law clerk. She was also a deputy district attorney with Klamath County before opening her own criminal defense practice.
Now, with Kersey crossing to the other side of the bench, she hopes to continue Osborne’s legacy.
Osborne served 30 years as a Klamath County judge and was the county’s first female judge when she was appointed in 1990.
“She paved the way for all of us,” Kersey said. “And that is an incredible legacy to fall into ... To be an example for the girls in the community, you know, we have Roxanne [Osborne] and we have Marci [Adkisson] and we have Judge [Andrea] Janney” she said. “It’s important for little girls to see that at the top of the heap in the legal community.”
After working in criminal defense, Kersey said she’s looking forward to getting back to all facets of the law, including civil cases.
It was a difficult decision to leave her job, she said, but other judges encouraged her and thought she’d be a good fit for the role.
But she may not be there long. Kersey has to run for election to the seat this November.
As of Tuesday press time, Bonnie Lam, Nathan Ratliff and Joshua Guest have also filed to challenge her on the November ballot. Lam and Guest are Klamath Falls attorneys and Ratliff is a Klamath Falls Municipal Court judge. Lam was a candidate for the appointment and was interviewed by the governor’s office.
This story will be updated if any more candidate filings for the position are posted. The deadline to file for candidacy in the November general election was Tuesday at 5 p.m.
