More than a dozen steam locomotives, part of perhaps the single largest private collection of its kind, have been purchased from the estate of a Merrill collector by the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad in Garibaldi.
Fred Kepner collected the equipment over the course of decades and kept most of it outdoors, alongside the Union Pacific railroads tracks that ran past his property. The collection included a dozen rare steam locomotives in addition to old cranes, cabooses, cars and more, most of which date back to the late 1800s through the 1930s.
As engines started to change over to diesel power, Kepner starting buying the now-obsolete machinery. His goal was to develop and manage the Great Western Rail Museum, though that never came to full fruition. Kepner died in October.
But much of his collection will now live on elsewhere.
According to Rachael Aldridge, executive director of the Oregon Coast Scenic Railroad, the plan is to keep as many of Kepner’s locomotives as possible. She said at least four are in good enough condition to be museum pieces or put back to work the rails. She said others would be sent to railroad preservation groups throughout the west. OCSR purchased Kepner’s entire collection, and some of the pieces will be sold off to help pay for transportation and maintenance costs.
“There is some decay and degradation,” said Aldridge. “In some ways, they don’t look like they are in the best condition, but we think we can preserve them ... bring some back to a usable condition and others to be museum-type pieces that don’t go on the tracks but people can look at and learn about.”
According to Aldridge, some of the movable equipment has already been taken to the museum and railroad, but the engines themselves are likely to be transported on trucks in the spring.
Kepner had long advocated for preserving railroad equipment in the Klamath Basin throughout his life, including the Oregon, California & Eastern Railway that ran from Bly to Klamath Falls until 1990. He also advocated to save the long abandoned Southern Pacific roundhouse in Klamath Falls, which was on the historic register.
He had better luck saving the things he was able to purchase outright.
“He really did save 14 of these engines from the scrap heap,” said Aldridge. “He did all of the work himself, spent his own money to work toward his goal. His greatest joy was walking around his collection chatting about his pieces.”
Aldridge said the pieces that the historic railroad will keep and exhibit will be clearly marked as the Fred Kepner Memorial Collection.