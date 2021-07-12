A 37-year-old woman was arrested Sunday morning in Klamath Falls in connection with an alleged armed puppy theft.
At around 5 a.m., Mary Elizabeth Boatright allegedly told the victim that she was going to get a gun, "shoot him in the head, and take his five puppies," a probable cause statement showed.
When Boatright went to retrieve her gun from her vehicle, the victim locked the door to his residence in the 2200 block of Homedale Road. Boatright allegedly kicked in the door, causing the victim to flee and call 911.
Boatright entered the home, allegedly took five puppies and left. According to the probable cause statement, the Klamath County Sheriff's Office responded and when Boatright was arrested, she was found to be in possession of a .40 caliber Glock 22 handgun.
Boatright was lodged in the Klamath County Jail with a $175,000 bail. She appeared in Klamath County Circuit Court on Monday and, according to court records, is slated to have another appearance on July 19.