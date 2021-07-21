A Keno man pleaded guilty to multiple felony sexual abuse charges on Tuesday after a police investigation found he was engaged in sharing child pornography.
Daniel Patrick Donohue, 69, was sentenced to five years in state prison after pleading guilty to six counts of encouraging child sexual abuse in the first degree, a press release from Klamath County District Attorney Eve Costello’s office stated.
“This sentence was based on Donohue’s cooperation with law enforcement during the investigation, and a subsequent assessment showing that Donohue posed a low risk to commit crimes of sex abuse,” the district attorney’s office said in the release.
An Oregon State Police investigation, which began in January 2019, found Donohue was downloading and sharing images showing sexual abuse of children, the release stated.
Court documents show Donohue was initially arrested in March 2020 and was charged with 10 counts of encouraging child sexual abuse. Four of those charges were dismissed.
Upon his release from prison, Donohue will be required to register as a sex offender and serve a minimum of five years of post-prison supervision.