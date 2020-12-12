A Keno man died and numerous others were injured as vehicles crashed on icy roads Saturday in the Klamath Basin.
Overnight snow mixed with morning fog to create treacherous conditions, according to Oregon State Police Sgt. Bob Fenner.
Ralph Brown, 82, of Keno, died after his pickup truck, traveling southbound on Highway 97 near the Oregon/California border about 9:10 a.m., lost control on icy roads. The vehicle crossed the median and slammed into a northbound semi-truck.
Thomas Brown, 28, a passenger in the pickup, was seriously injured. According to OSP, the driver of the semi was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls with injuries.
As traffic backed up behind the scene, six more vehicles crashed and more than 10 left the roadway, including numerous semi-trucks.
The highway was closed in both directions for more than four hours.
Just minutes before that collision, Klamath Falls Police Department officers were on the scene of a separate crash on Highway 97 near the Pilot Travel Center in Klamath Falls when a semi-truck lost control and struck three patrol cars and a fire engine. The truck driver fled the scene and as of Saturday evening had not been apprehended.
Minutes later, another semi collided with the same Klamath County Fire District #1 engine, causing significant damage. That driver stopped and was cited, said Fenner.
In addition, OSP reported numerous crashes on icy Highway 39 near Merrill.