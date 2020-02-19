The entrepreneurial stories of two Keno, Ore., residents will be shared at the Wednesday, Feb. 19 IDEA Talk at MC’s on Main, 5:30-8 p.m., in downtown Klamath Falls, according to a news release.
Klamath IDEA is a community initiative dedicated to creating wealth and prosperity for the communities of South Central Oregon through developing a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem to strengthen existing small businesses and support the emergence of new endeavors. Klamath IDEA links several elements of the entrepreneurial ecosystem: economic development organizations, government agencies, business resource providers, and financial and human capital. Klamath IDEA then connects growth-minded entrepreneurs to the elements and one another.
The Big IDEA featured speaker is Keno Tractors founder Eric Nystrom. Eric and his wife, Diana, relocated to Klamath Falls in 1991. In 2005 Nystrom started Keno Tractors out of his garage in Keno. Fourteen years later, the company has grown to a multi million-dollar corporation selling tractors domestically in the United States and abroad. The company supports nine employees and their families.
The Early Stage Spotlight of the night will be the story of Michael Woodbury, who founded the Keno Carmel Corn Company in 2017, with business partners Margie Lipe and Manuela Daly. Making caramel corn had been a hobby of Woodbury’s for several years, and after giving the sweet treat away as gifts, Lipe encouraged Woodbury to turn it into a business. Woodbury hopes to expand the corn company into a successful full-time operation so he can retire from his work in the trades.
“It’s wonderful to be able to present two exceptional entrepreneurial stories from our own outlying communities. It just goes to show that you can be entrepreneurial anywhere,” said Klamath IDEA Director Kat Rutledge.
Food, provided by MC’s On Main, and one non-alcoholic drink ticket is included in the cost of entry. A no-host bar will be available. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and presentations start at 6 p.m. Those interested in attending this event can purchase discounted tickets in advance online at www.Eventbrite.com or on Klamath IDEA’s Facebook page for $15. Tickets will also be available at the door for $20 (cash only).