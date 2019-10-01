Continued increases in student enrollment numbers for Klamath County School District could mean a bond effort is in the near future, according to Superintendent Glen Szymoniak Monday.
Szymoniak said enrollment is up by 96 students in the county school district from last year, which he said will help the district financially.
With more students, the district hired an additional teacher at Bonanza and Merrill elementaries.
Szymoniak said it’s also difficult to say exactly how much extra funding the district could receive from the state of Oregon because of the enrollment increase, because funding depends whether students stay with the district for the entire school year.
“The actual (funding) amount you get you don’t know until a year after,” Szymoniak said. “It leaves me not knowing how much I’m going to get for all these extra students.”
Planning in place
Szymoniak said the district plans for both declines and increases in enrollment, and a plan is in place to provide for the extra students in the district.
“Plan A, if our enrollment is going up, we want to know it ahead of time so that we can have teachers here for when the class sizes get too big,” Szymoniak said.
“If you see it going down, then you also want to make sure that if a teacher leaves, you don’t hire someone to replace them.”
But he’s happy to see the increase in growth.
“We didn’t budget for this many,” Szymoniak said of the enrollment increase. “I knew that we could have possibly around 100, but I think we budgeted for an increase of about 65 kids.
“If there’s housing here, that’ll make things grow,” he added.
New school
More students will result in the need for additional district construction projects to meet the demand.
“The way to do that additional construction would be to try to pass a bond to build a school,” Szymoniak said. “We know the enrollment’s going up.
“We’re turning transfers away,” Szymoniak added.
Szymoniak emphasized that major school construction projects must be funded through community bonds, in order to keep schools running effectively.
“If we just use the district money to build a facility, that annual money is supposed to go to educating students, paying for teachers, paying for supplies,” he added.
“If we take it away to go build a building, we’re going to have to cut personnel and services in order to do that.”
Classroom space
But before a new bond effort begins, Szymoniak said the district will maximize their classroom space and availability.
“Some of the class sizes at Mazama were getting large, and so one of the teachers offered to teach in their prep,” Szymoniak said.
“That would help lower some of the class sizes there, and we’re looking at doing something similar at Henley (High).”
In addition, Szymoniak said the district is considering refinancing the bond passed by voters in May 2013 in order to eventually lower the interest for taxpayers paying on the bond that built Henley Elementary.
Construction on four new classrooms at Stearns Elementary is scheduled to be underway soon, Szymoniak said, which should help provide needed space.
“Myself and the board, we want to be really good stewards of the public’s money and I think that we have been,” Szymoniak said. “I think once we show responsibility and we maximize what we have, if we can refinance the bond to lower the taxpayer’s amount that they have to pay, that would probably be a good start towards going back and asking for another project.
Szymoniak cautioned that the school district needs to seek a good bond rating through Standard & Poor’s before it is able to refinance the previously passed bond.
“We expect that to be very favorable,” Szymoniak said.
“Timing is everything on refinancing these bonds,” he added.
“I would say it’s probably going to take about three to five months.”