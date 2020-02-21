Klamath County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a report of a suspicious device in Sprague River Friday afternoon reported by someone filling a propane tank behind a business, according to a KCSO press release.
Officers consulted with the Oregon State Police Arson & Explosives Section in Central Point and determined the device was a hoax. The department evacuated three nearby buildings as a precaution and removed the device for further investigation. Sprague River Fire also assisted the KCSO. The KCSO is still investigating the incident.