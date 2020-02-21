Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Klamath County Sheriff’s Officers responded to a report of a suspicious device in Sprague River Friday afternoon reported by someone filling a propane tank behind a business, according to a KCSO press release.

Officers consulted with the Oregon State Police Arson & Explosives Section in Central Point and determined the device was a hoax. The department evacuated three nearby buildings as a precaution and removed the device for further investigation. Sprague River Fire also assisted the KCSO. The KCSO is still investigating the incident.

