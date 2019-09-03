Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

Students throughout the Klamath County School District met their teachers and started a new school year Tuesday.

In Sandy Bailey’s kindergarten class at Shasta Elementary School, 12 students – half of her regular class – spent some time creating carrots, birthday cakes and other fun items out of playdough while learning class routines and rules. Kindergarten classes often are broken into sections, with half the class attending one day and the other half attending the next.

“When we can start with a smaller group of kids, we can spend more time getting to know them and getting them used to the routine,” said Bailey, who has taught kindergarten for most of her 21 years of teaching.

han-20190904-KCSD first day 2.jpg
Buy Now

Third-graders in Chris Preston’s class at Keno Elementary School walk and jog the school’s quarter-mile trail during P.E. class with Steve Siders.

Steve Siders, P.E. teacher at Keno Elementary School, gave his students a chance to run and walk a trail around the school as part of his Walk-Jog Oregon program. As part of the program, students keep track of their miles in their quest to walk or jog around the entire state.

Before the day ended, Keno fifth-graders spent time interviewing their classmates, and fourth-graders in Michelle Rosser’s class were learning about synonyms.

han-20190904-KCSD first day 1.jpg
Buy Now

Fourth-graders in Michelle Rosser’s class at Keno Elementary School learn about language usage during a lesson on the first day of school Sept. 3.

Not all students attended class today – in some of the high schools, ninth-graders attended freshmen orientations and some seventh-graders, new to junior high, also had the halls to themselves for special activities.

Overall, the first day for students countywide was a time not only for lessons, but to learn new routines and faces.

han-20190904-KCSD first day 7.jpg
Buy Now

Stacy Johnson, a third-grade teacher at Shasta Elementary School, greets students as they enter her classroom on the first day of school, Sept. 3.

“We’re off to a great year,” said Ruben Paschal, vice principal of Shasta Elementary School. “Our kids are happy to be back, and it was great to see parents, our staff and all the students.”

Tags