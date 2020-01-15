The Klamath County School District is seeking applicants for two open positions on its budget committee, according to a news release.
The KCSD Board of Directors will conduct interviews for the positions at its March 12 meeting. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m., Feb. 25. Open seats are position 2, which represents the Henley Elementary-Keno zone; and position 3, which represents the Bonanza-Lost River zone.
The KCSD budget committee includes five at-large members, appointed by the school board, and the five school board members. They are responsible for reviewing the budget document, listening to public input, and revising and approving the budget document. Position 2 will serve until June 30, 2022; position 3 will serve until June 30, 2021.
Applications are available online at www.kcsd.k12.or.us under the Departments tab listed in Business Services. Applications can also be acquired by calling Stephanie Bland in the KCSD Superintendent’s office at 541-851-8767. All applicants must reside within the elementary school boundaries of their respective zone. A link to a school boundaries map is available on the KCSD website.