A threat made toward Brixner Junior High School on a bus at the end of the school day Friday, Nov. 8 was resolved over the weekend following a Klamath County Sheriff’s Office investigation.
The student who heard the threat reported it to their parent, according to a statement by Klamath County School District. The sheriff’s office received notification of the threat Saturday evening. School administrators were then notified, and witnesses were interviewed by law enforcement.
The responsible student was apprehended Saturday evening, school officials said. It was determined by law enforcement that the student did not have the means to carry out the threat. However, because of the seriousness of the threat, measures were taken by both law enforcement and school administrators.
Monday evening, the sheriff’s office determined the student was no longer a threat, and planned with the district to have a law enforcement presence at the school Tuesday when classes resumed following the Veterans Day holiday.
School officials said the law enforcement presence at Brixner was misconstrued as an ongoing threat, and speculation was posted to social media. The school district said if there had been any perceived threat to students, the district would have promptly notified parents well in advance of school starting that day. Brixner administrators informed parents about the incident shortly after school started Tuesday because of ongoing questions, and speculation on social media.
The district, in its statement, commended the student who brought the threat to the attention of their parent, as well as the efficient and professional work of law enforcement. Sheriff’s deputies contacted and worked closely with school district administrators over the weekend while investigating the incident and determining the best course of action.
The school district also stated that it has, and will continue, to take any threat with the utmost seriousness, taking appropriate actions and notifying the public in a prompt manner.
