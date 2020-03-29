Klamath County School District free meal program for students will resume Monday, March 30 and continue Monday through Friday until schools reopen.
Our grab-and-go meals include breakfast and lunch. Meals will be provided to students 18 years old and younger. Meal pick up will be available at schools throughout the county. School buses also will be used to drop off meals at specific locations in the Henley, Keno, Bonanza, Chiloquin and Gilchrist areas. Meals will be available daily and on some days, hot lunch options will be offered.
Any updated information will be available at www.kcsd.k12.or.us/. If your child has any dietary restrictions, please email KCSD Food Service Director Candace Gracik at gracikc@kcsd.k12.or.us. Include the following information: student name, restriction approved by medical personnel, and where the meal will be picked up.
n Peterson Elementary 11-11:30 a.m.
n Ferguson Elementary 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
n Shasta Elementary 11-11:30 a.m.
n Stearns Elementary 11-11:30 a.m.
n Brixner Junior High 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.
n Henley Elementary 11-11:30 a.m.
n Bonanza Elementary 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
n Chiloquin Elementary 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.
n Gilchrist Elementary 11 a.m. – 12 p.m. (meals will also be delivered by school bus. Parents will be notified by One Call Now)
School Bus Drop-off Sites
Henley area:
n Falcon Heights Community 11-11:20 a.m.
n Midland Park 11:30-11:40 a.m.
n Round Lake Mobile Home Park 12-12:10 p.m.
n Kern’s Swamp Road/Hwy 66 12:20-12:30 p.m.
n Clover Creek Road/Freight Road 12:35-12:45 p.m.
n Keno Elementary School 12:50-1 p.m.
Merrill area:
n Lost River Junior/Senior High 11:10-11:20 a.m.
n Malin Elementary 11:30-11:40 a.m.
Chiloquin area:
n Oregon Shores-Blue Pool Way/Cloutier Drive/S. Chiloquin Road 11:10-11:20 a.m.
n Chiloquin Christian Center 11:30-11:40 a.m.
n Sprague River Community Center 12:10-12:20 p.m.
Bonanza area:
n Bly Mtn Cutoff/Keno Springs Road 11:10-11:20 a.m.
n Firehouse at Bly Mtn Cutoff/Hwy 140 11:25-11:35 a.m.
n Pump House Hwy 140/Sparrow Road 11:40-11:50 a.m.
n Beatty Community Center 12:05-12:15 p.m.
n Gearhart School 12:30-12:40 p.m.