The Klamath County School District is offering a free meal program for students 18 years old and younger from
Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18.
Meals are being offered on dates that were scheduled school days prior to the statewide closure order. For updated information during the closure, go to the district website at www.kcsd.k12.or.us.
Following are the meal pick-up locations and times:
Shasta Elementary, 1951 Madison Ave. 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Stearns Elementary, 3641 Crest St. 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Peterson Elementary, 4856 Clinton Ave. 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Ferguson Elementary, 2901 Homedale Road 11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.
Malin Elementary, 2153 Third St., Malin 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Merrill Elementary, 406 West 2nd St., Merrill 11 to 11:30 a.m.
Gearhart School in Bly, 11 a.m. to noon
Keno Elementary, 11110 Keno-Worden Road, 11:30 a.m. to noon
Chiloquin Elementary, 548 2nd Ave., Chiloquin, 11:30 a.m to noon
Bonanza Elementary, 31601 Mission St., Bonanza, 11:30 a.m. to noon
Sprague River Library, 23402 Sprague River Rd., 11:30 a.m. to noon
Gilchrist Schools, Plans are pending, Check district website
Henley Elementary, Plans are pending, Check district website