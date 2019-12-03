Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!

A Klamath County School District bus was rear-ended by another vehicle on Thursday morning while the driver was traveling on Highway 66 toward Keno Elementary.

Members of the Keno Fire Department responded to the incident. No injuries were reported, after all students were evaluated and cleared to attend school.

A couple members of the fire department then rode the bus to school with students to ensure their safety en route.

Parents were notified of the incident via the school district's One Call system.

The status of the driver that rear-ended the bus was unclear as of press time.

hdillemuth@heraldandnews.com; @HollyDillemuth

