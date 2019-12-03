A Klamath County School District bus was rear-ended by another vehicle on Thursday morning while the driver was traveling on Highway 66 toward Keno Elementary.
Members of the Keno Fire Department responded to the incident. No injuries were reported, after all students were evaluated and cleared to attend school.
A couple members of the fire department then rode the bus to school with students to ensure their safety en route.
Parents were notified of the incident via the school district's One Call system.
The status of the driver that rear-ended the bus was unclear as of press time.