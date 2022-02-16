Local public health officials have observed an increased number of gastrointestinal virus infections in Klamath County, mostly among students.
“KCPH is investigating the situation,” said KCPH Director Jennifer Little. “The symptoms reported are consistent with both norovirus and enterovirus infections.”
The two viruses, which infect the digestive tract, are spread through contaminated food, water, surfaces and close contact with infected people. They’re common and highly contagious, but they usually abate within a couple days without causing serious damage to the body, a KCPH news release said.
Norovirus and Enterovirus are often colloquially referred to as “stomach flu,” though the diseases are not technically influenza. Symptoms include vomiting, diarrhea and nausea, and some individuals may also experience a flu-like symptoms such as low-grade fevers, chills, headaches and muscle fatigue. The symptoms usually go away within one to two days, though spreading the virus to others is still possible for several days afterwards.
“Parents and caregivers are advised to keep children home from school if they are showing any signs and/or symptoms of a gastrointestinal virus, and keep them home for 48 hours after their symptoms are gone,” Little said. “Gastrointestinal viruses are still contagious for up to 48 hours even after symptoms have subsided.”
To prevent the spread of these viruses, Little recommended washing hands often, particularly after using the bathroom, cleaning contaminated surfaces and washing contaminated clothes and linens.
For those who suspect they have one of these viruses, KCPH recommends the following:
■ Stay home and rest for 48 hours after symptoms have ended
■ Drink plenty of fluids, such as water and frozen popsicles, to combat dehydration caused by vomiting and diarrhea
■ Wash hands frequently with soap for one minute, especially after using the bathroom or before eating and preparing food
■ Disinfect household surfaces with a bleach solution (one part bleach and eight parts water)
■ Contact your healthcare provider if symptoms last longer than three days, you find blood in your diarrhea, you have a fever greater than 100.5 or you feel severely dehydrated
■ Isolate infected individuals from other members of the household until 48 hours after symptoms have stopped
Call KCPH at 541-882-8846 with additional questions or concerns.