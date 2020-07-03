Klamath County Fire District 1 and AirLink, a critical care transport service, announced a partnership that began in May, which will have AirLink occupying the previously vacant station 5 on Lakeshore Drive at the intersection with Highway 140.
This puts AirLink at a more central location to decrease emergency response times and increase community exposure for the service. For the fire department, Chief Greg Davis said this fills an empty station and ensures it is cared for and maintained by AirLink’s crew.
AirLink Program Director Deidre Heinrich called the setup “a win-win.”
“We’re really happy to be here. It’s giving (the fire station) some life. We’re able to meet our neighbors. We’re able to support the community, and do some collaboration with Klamath County Fire District 1,” Heinrich said.
The AirLink crew, helicopter and fixed wing plane previously were housed at Crater Lake-Klamath Regional Airport, and the fixed wing plane remains there. Drivers on Lakeshore or Highway 140, though, can see the helicopter at station five, and most of the crew lives in that station. Each plane has a crew of three, which includes a pilot, a nurse and a paramedic or respiratory therapist, Heinrich said.
“It’s such a beautiful area for one thing,” she said of the decision to move the helicopter to the fire station. “It came about that it was an empty station and it was a great location for a helicopter, we could provide fuel out here for the helicopter.”
“It just made sense,” she said.
Although the helicopter can be loud, Heinrich said the company has established relationships with the station’s neighbors, including the Running Y Ranch and Resort, and hasn’t received any complaints about them being there. She said the flight path also doesn’t go over the houses in the surrounding area.
Heinrich said a benefit to having the helicopter at the station off the highway is more exposure to the community whereas their services were more hidden when they lived at the airport.
She said since they moved to the station May 15, their calls for service have gone up.
“I can definitely say our calls and requests have increased significantly,” she said. “I think just the exposure for one thing, and having more collaboration with the fire district and the location.”
Heinrich said they are also able to store fuel at the fire station and can be self-sufficient at the new location.
In the future, both Heinrich and Davis said AirLink being at station five offers more training opportunities for the fire department and air crew to collaborate, which they plan to take advantage of.
“We’ve been able to work together and come to agreements and I think that will show in the future as we do more trainings together too,” Heinrich said.
“I think the exposure — the crews having exposure to each other just strengthens both teams,” Heinrich said, and Davis agreed. “Because they learn from each other, because they have different experiences, so it really strengthens not just the relations but the outcome of the relationship.”
Davis said station five had really only been used for trainings lately, and that AirLink is a great resource for the community.
AirLink has been in Klamath since October of 2014. Heinrich said the crew can lift more quickly from the fire station than the airport and they’re closer to a lot of the areas they get calls from.
Check out the Herald and News’s YouTube page for a video at the fire station by visiting https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vo_1HhgIh2s