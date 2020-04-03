Klamath County Fire District 1 began the initial stages of a remodel and seismic rehabilitation for station 1 on Gettle Street yesterday with crews starting abatement and demolition.
The department received $2.3 million in grant funding from Business Oregon to make sure the station can withstand seismic activity of earthquakes.
KCFD1 Fire Marshall Brandon Thueson said each of the department’s buildings were recently evaluated for their resiliency to earthquakes and station 1 was identified as one of the buildings most in need of additional work.
The district is also funding a remodel of the station, on top of the grant funding for the seismic rehabilitation, to update the station’s structure, some of which the district believes dates back to the 1930s.
“The grant really focuses on seismic stability and making sure that the building will stay here during an earthquake, and then we’re trying to address some housekeeping things that really have been neglected for a while and need to be done,” Thueson said.
“Making it a better place for our first responders,” Project Manager Kelsie Randall said about one of the most important reasons for the project. “They do live here multiple days a week, this is their second home and it’s creating a viable home for them.”
The original structure of the station has been added onto multiple times over the decades creating what Thueson called a “hodgepodge” of structures. The additions to the building created part of the problem in terms of the station’s vulnerability to an earthquake, he said.
“There’s just been numerous additions over the years since then, which has created part of the seismic problem is that there’s all these additions and over-builds and things that just aren’t stable in an earthquake,” he said. “And so the best approach really is to take that second floor off.”
Crews will remove the second story of the building, where most of the living spaces are, including the bedrooms, restroom and kitchen. What used to be a floor connected by several staircases and level changes will become one flat level.
The upstairs will see a large upgrade, in addition to layout changes, where the sleeping areas will now have doors on each room and the kitchen will get new equipment in a larger space.
The remodeled layout will create new features for the station, like a decontamination room for first responders to come to clean themselves and gear after responding to things like hazmat situations.
The new floorplan will also reduce barriers firefighters and first responders face when navigating the station and ensure they can quickly get where they need to go, especially when responding to calls.
“I’ve always said, you know, if there’s a commodity the fire service deals in, it’s time. And time is everything to us and time’s everything to our clients, which is, you know, the community, and every second literally counts,” Thueson said.
Another space that will get refreshed is the restroom where shower and toilet stalls will be entirely closed in for more privacy. Randall noted the lack of women in the fire service in the period the station was built in. Now, though, there is a need for the restroom and living spaces to accommodate women as more and more become first responders.
“Something else that we’re doing is, obviously traditionally, firefighters were only men, but now there’s a lot more women in the field, and so making it a huge unisex space so that there’s not that discomfort and really trying to provide everybody space,” Randall said.
Once demolition is completed, crews hope to start construction in May with it scheduled to last until October. Thueson is hoping to have the station’s crew and equipment moved back in in November for a grand opening.
In the meantime, the ambulance crew has been moved to station 2 by Klamath Community College and the fire crew has been moved to station 3 on Shasta Way. Thueson said the impact to response time from station 1 not operating right now will be minimal due to the spacing of the stations around town and the district’s partnerships with other agencies like Kingsley Field Fire Department.
Next up, KCFD1 is waiting to hear back on a grant funding request to retrofit station 4 by Campus Drive to be seismically stable as well.
Thueson said fire stations are unique buildings because they function as businesses as well as homes for crews during their shifts.
“One of the challenges of operating fire stations is that they’re their business structure, but they’re also a home in a way because we have people that they’re here 24/7, and so everything you have in your house, the kitchen, showers, bathrooms, sleeping areas, we have all that in our buildings, plus we have all the commercial side to maintain.”
The station is typically home to seven firefighters and EMS personnel, along with one fire engine and one ambulance. The department also says station 1 normally responds to over 2,000 calls each year.
“I think something that is just so important to remember as a community member is that this really is their home, you know,” Randall said. “You have to consider, ‘Would I want to live here three nights a week?’”