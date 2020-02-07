Klamath County Fire District 1 extended an offer to Greg Davis to take over as Fire Chief as current chief John Spradley gets ready to retire after 31 years with the fire department, serving as chief since 2014.
The offer to Davis is contingent upon his passing a background test, physical and psychological evaluation before he takes over the role, however Spradley said they’re aiming for Davis to take over April 1.
The Fire District’s Board offered Davis the position in a Thursday special meeting in a unanimous vote, according to a KCFD1 news release.
In the release, Board Vice President Mike Jones said, “Mr. Davis meets all of the critical criteria that have been identified by the organization to successfully fulfill this leadership position.”
Davis has 25 years of fire experience, including four years at Kingsley Field Fire Department and 10 years as the Deputy State Fire Marshal for the Klamath Falls area. According to the release, Davis has also earned several degrees in fire technology and administration.
“Mr. Davis has a strong commitment and connection to the community and has established relationships with many community leaders and partner organizations,” stated the release.
Spradley thinks Davis will make for a great chief after knowing him for at least 20 years, he said.
“I know that he’ll do a great job for us,” Spradley said. “He’s got family in the local area and is committed to our community, so he should make a great Fire Chief for Fire District 1.”
Board President Gloria Storey stated in the release that “The Board’s primary concern is to facilitate a smooth transition in leadership over the next couple months.”
In the meantime, Davis will work with Spradley as he goes through the hiring process before Spradley closes the chapter on a long career with the department.
“I’ve had a very rewarding career that spanned 31 years here at Fire District 1 serving the local community, and it’s been great to me and my family and very rewarding,” Spradley said. “I’m looking forward to retirement.”