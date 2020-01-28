Subscribe Today! Please read: Readers of local content on the Herald and News website – heraldandnews.com – will require a subscription beginning today. For the first few months, non-subscribers will still be able to view 10 articles for free. If you are not already a subscriber, now is a great time to join for as little as $10/month!
1-29 KCCC

Representatives from 14 different Klamath County-based non-profits gathered at an event hosted by the Klamath County Cultural Coalition at the Klamath County Museum on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

 Submitted photo

Klamath County Cultural Coalition (KCCC) presented checks to 14 cultural non-profits across the Klamath basin at a special awards ceremony and party at the Klamath County Museum on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Representatives from each nonprofit were given one minute to detail their work and upcoming grant projects during the event, which also featured live music by the group Just Friends.

Non-profit organizations represented at the event included the Klamath Chorale, Klamath Symphony, Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Outdoor Science School, Klamath County Library, Klamath Arts Council/Art Haven, Klamath City Schools, the Favell Museum, Klamath Film, Klamath Senior Center, Klamath Ice Sports, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Wild Pigments Art Studio and the Winter Wings Festival.

Non-profit organizations can apply for future grant funding through KCCC at www.klamathculture.org.

