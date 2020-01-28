Klamath County Cultural Coalition (KCCC) presented checks to 14 cultural non-profits across the Klamath basin at a special awards ceremony and party at the Klamath County Museum on Wednesday, Jan. 15.
Representatives from each nonprofit were given one minute to detail their work and upcoming grant projects during the event, which also featured live music by the group Just Friends.
Non-profit organizations represented at the event included the Klamath Chorale, Klamath Symphony, Ross Ragland Theater, Klamath Outdoor Science School, Klamath County Library, Klamath Arts Council/Art Haven, Klamath City Schools, the Favell Museum, Klamath Film, Klamath Senior Center, Klamath Ice Sports, Two Rivers Art Gallery, Wild Pigments Art Studio and the Winter Wings Festival.
Non-profit organizations can apply for future grant funding through KCCC at www.klamathculture.org.