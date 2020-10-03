Students and faculty returned to a changed Klamath Community College this week for the new school year.
Well, some of them did.
According to Bill Jennings, vice president of Student Affairs, 60% of KCC students have at least one in-person class this semester, while others participate in expanded online and hybrid offerings.
Campus got a bit of a redesign this summer as Mike Homfeldt and the rest of the facilities staff went through each building, removing furniture that was too close together and installing plexiglass borders between work stations.
“We've been working at that, chipping away at it all summer long,” he said. “And then really the last couple weeks, really trying to finalize a lot of those things.”
Some of the glass partitions installed at reception areas, Homfeldt said, are likely permanent.
Yanitza Hurtado is kicking off her sophomore year at KCC with all online classes this semester. She said she plans to return to in-person classes after winter break. Although it’s weird to have her home double as her classroom, she’s excited to be back to work on classes.
While she is on campus, she said she feels other students and staff are respectful of the rules, always wearing face masks and doing their best to spread out.
Jennings and Homfeldt both said that they feel the campus community understands the necessary inconveniences.
“Whether you agree with it or not, that's the way we're going to be able to stay open,” Homfeldt said. “So it's nice that everybody's complying and helping us out with that.”
Jennings noted a majority of the students on campus this semester are majoring in technical fields that require hands-on instruction, such as welding, nursing, auto mechanics, computer hardware and more.
It became a sort of balancing act, according to Jennings, of shrinking class sizes to stay safe while also ensuring enough students are enrolled to be able to offer critical programs. To achieve this, they added more classes in popular subject areas to accommodate fewer students in each.
While the logistics of offering smaller in-person classes were tricky, Jennings said they worked hard to let students drive demand, whether that be for online classes, in-person classes or a mix of both.
“The only reason why we're open today is because we've been planning this,” Jennings said. “This is college-wide planning, lots of lots of teamwork. Without facilities and faculty and administration working together, we wouldn't be here today being able to offer face-to-face instruction.”
A facilities employee stood outside of buildings on Tuesday with a box of masks ready for anyone who forgot to bring their own.
Homfeldt described the way facilities crews have become creative in signaling to each other what has been cleaned. Unique communication techniques include including turning chairs backward to signal a room has been cleaned.
One aspect still missing from campus is public events — everything from job fairs to organizational meetings.
Despite all the planning, Homfeldt and Jennings spoke of the way they have to be flexible and ready to adjust should guidelines or the local infection rate change.
Still, with students back on campus this week, Homfeldt said it’s nice to see some activity again.
“It's a different vibe when there's some energy on campus with people,” he said. “I think people are ready to kind of get back.”