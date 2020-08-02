Klamath Community College unveiled a new look, the goal of which is to represent the transformative experience students undergo while attending KCC.
Logo research and development was a yearlong process conducted by KCC’s Communication Team, consisting of Lacey Jarrell, Andrew Mariman, Megan Baker and Jared Dill. The process included input from students, KCC employees, and community members.
“The new logo illustrates that KCC is more than just a ‘great place to start’ or a physical location. It is an experience that can be life changing for our students and their families. Education has the power to create generational change and our brand represents that,” said Lacey Jarrell, director of communications at KCC.
Since KCC’s inception, the college’s colors have been burgundy and silver. With this new branding concept, a third color, gold, is introduced. The new logo and branding materials will become more visible in the community over the next year, as time and budget allows.