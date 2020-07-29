Klamath Community College will offer a certified clinical medical assistant workforce training program in August. The six-week training will start Aug. 3 and focus on lab exercises in which students gain experience working in a clinical setting.
KCC is able to offer this program during the coronavirus outbreak because healthcare professional training is considered essential. KCC will follow all required physical distancing procedures, according to the college.
The program consists of classes four evenings per week, and will be delivered partly online and part in small group practical labs. The usual internship required as part of the training will be waived.
After successful completion, the student will be eligible to sit for the National Healthcareer Association certification exam.
Class size is limited to 12 students and admission is on a first-come, first-serve basis. Due to the intensity of the course, it is recommended students have some previous healthcare work experience.
The program cost is $2,045. Call 541-205-6574 for more information or to discuss your educational and work background.