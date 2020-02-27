Oregon Department of Revenue (DOR) will host a series of meetings in March to provide information to business taxpayers and tax professionals about the administrative rules for Oregon’s new Corporate Activity Tax (CAT), according to a news release.
A meeting in Klamath Falls is scheduled for Monday, March 9, 6-7:30 p.m. at Klamath Community College’s conference center, room 7. Additional meetings are scheduled for Tuesday, March 10 in Ashland on the SOU campus and Wednesday, March 11 at Lane Community College in Eugene.
The meetings are being held in cooperation with the small business development centers at Klamath Community College (KCC), Southern Oregon University (SOU), and Lane Community College (LCC).
The meetings are part of a second statewide tour by the department’s CAT policy team. Department representatives used input collected from stakeholders during a 12-stop tour in fall 2019 in prioritizing and writing the rules. March’s meetings will include a presentation and discussion of the initial temporary rules.
The department does not provide tax advice, however, attendees will have a chance to ask questions about and share input on the rules and how they apply broadly to various business scenarios.
“Our CAT team will personally engage taxpaying communities again in March,” said Nia Ray, director of the Oregon Department of Revenue. “We want to provide taxpayers with the information and tools necessary to comply with the law and will ask taxpayers to provide us with feedback on the temporary rules completed to date.”
Additional meetings are planned in Bend, Ontario, La Grande, the Dalles, Gresham, Coos Bay, Lincoln City, Seaside, Portland, and Keizer.
For more information visit www.oregon.gov/dor/Pages/index.aspx.