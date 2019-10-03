Registration is available for a two-day Bureau of Labor and Industries “Effective Supervisory Practices” seminar, which will be hosted by Klamath Community College, according to a news release. The seminar is for business owners and employees with a focus on improving their skills.
The seminar will be in the KCC Conference Center, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday Nov. 13 and 14.
“We are excited to bring experts from the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries to Klamath Falls to provide training to our local supervisors,” said Mike Blade, executive director of human resources at KCC. “This training is for anyone who supervises an employee. Whether you have been a supervisor for days or decades, this training will provide you the skills and knowledge you need to do the best job you can.”
Blade said many employees are promoted because they are proficient at their jobs, but learning the basics of employment law and supervisory practices are essential for success in supervisory roles. He said seminar topics have been tailored to fit the needs of newly promoted supervisors, managers who want a refresher in supervisory practices, and employees with a desire to move into management. The sessions are geared toward private employers, but information will be provided that will be applicable to public employers, as well.
Subjects that will be covered include: at-will employment and its exceptions; wage and hour laws; best practices of effective supervisors; setting goals and expectations; understanding and avoiding workplace harassment; lawful and effective interviews; starting employees off on the right foot; establishing goals and standards; coaching and motivating strategies to improve performance; documenting performance issues; writing effective performance appraisals; employee discipline; and termination as a last resort.
The fee for the two-day course is $75. An RSVP required. Contact Dana Hovey at 541-880-2219 or email hovey@klamathcc.edu for more information.