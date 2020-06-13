Klamath Community College graduates walked across the stage Friday — with family and friends watching a live stream of the ceremony online — after earning their degrees, despite finishing them remotely during a global pandemic.
KCC President Dr. Roberto Gutierrez spoke to the challenges students faced to finish this chapter of education under these unique circumstances in a pre-recorded address.
“As your spring break was extended, the reality began to settle in. You were not coming back to KCC in the same way you left,” he said. “But instead of giving up — and many would understand if you did — you continued attending class. You went to class in your bedrooms, at your kitchen tables, and even in your cars. You did it with computers, and Zoom and group chats.”
Gutierrez described this class to the Herald and News as one that can look back on how they overcame a pandemic altering their educations and can use that as fuel to overcome future challenges.
Although the impact COVID-19 had on education and the requisite shift to all online classes was hard for both faculty and students, Gutierrez said everyone adapted quickly and met the challenge.
He said that he monitored trends in students’ grades and drop rates for classes and said that those defied fears of students struggling to cope with online classes. Instead, he said they painted a picture of students coping and succeeding, despite the curve ball the school year threw at them.
Associated Students of KCC president Jenny Naylor graduated Friday with an Associate of General Studies, which she plans to take with her to Oregon Institute of Technology where she will study communications.
Naylor said it was very emotional to graduate Friday and she loved watching so many other students she knows achieve this milestone, too. She handed out gift bags to each graduate after they walked across the stage.
Naylor, 45, said she never thought she’d go back to school like this to earn her degree as she had a career as a cake decorator. Once she was injured, though, she found herself enrolling at KCC.
“I loved it,” she said of her two years at KCC. She hopes to return to KCC to work one day as she said the college helped her change her life.
The transition to online learning for her spring term was easier than she thought it’d be, she said, and she helped others adjust to the circumstances.
Naylor said her kids and mother were watching the live stream from home and she planned to return home Friday to a small family get together to celebrate.
Friday’s ceremony kicked off with the graduation of 36 GED graduates from the Klamath Center for Education and Training at KCC. After a “sanitation break” that occurred between each session in Friday’s event, the first cohort of graduates who earned their Associate’s degrees walked across the stage.
Although this year was difficult, Gutierrez said he’s never been prouder of the people at KCC and the way they came together to serve students.
“Whenever something like this happens, then you really get to know what an institution is made of,” Gutierrez said. “And I have to say, going through all of this has been very difficult, it’s been challenging, but I’ve never been more proud of our faculty, our staff, because all of us rolled up our sleeves, went to work to serve people, to serve this community, to serve students, and we’ve done it.”
Gutierrez said he can see more online classes in KCC’s future, now that so many faculty and students have realized that it is doable. He said online classes are a great way to provide access to education to people who might not be able to attend campus regularly, especially for those in the outlying, rural areas KCC serves, such as Chiloquin and Lake County.
Students will receive a thumb drive with the graduation ceremony on it, Gutierrez said. Although Friday’s ceremony wasn’t traditional, he still felt students got to celebrate their milestone of graduation.
“No, it’s not quite the same, however, it’s good,” he said. “In the end, students met their goals and now we’re celebrating with them.”
While he acknowledged the challenges ahead for the college as the effects of COVID-19 trickle into the next school year, he called graduation his favorite time of the year.
Gutierrez ended his graduation address encouraging graduates to remember how they persevered through this time.
“You have gained the knowledge and discernment that you have been tested and you persevered during these difficult and challenging times. You did not falter nor give up,” Gutierrez said in his commencement speech. “I hope as you exit KCC to enter a new chapter in your life, you are able to recognize yourselves as more confident and competent individuals and have the faith to know that whatever comes your way, you will find the strength to continue on.”
“Remember you’ve gotten through this; because of that, you can do just about anything.”